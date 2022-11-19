Panthers activate Jeremy Chinn to 53-man roster

Nov 19, 2022 at 03:59 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jeremy Chinn
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some reinforcements to their defense Saturday, just in time to help with the challenge of slowing down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster, bringing one of their top playmakers back after a six-week absence.

Chinn had been designated to return from injured reserve last week, and has been involved in practice all week. He left the Week 4 loss to the Cardinals early, and admitted the hamstring strain was more serious than he initially realized.

The 24-year-old Chinn, their second-round pick in 2020, has been one of the team's most productive players. He is one of three players in Panthers franchise history with at least 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons (along with Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason), and led all rookies in tackles in 2020.

He had 20 tackles and a sack in the first three games this year. He fills the roster spot created earlier this week when cornerback Donte Jackson was placed on injured reserve. They also needed Chinn back on the field, since safety/nickel Myles Hartsfield (ankle) was downgraded to out on the injury report, and didn't make the trip.

Also Saturday, the Panthers signed Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The veteran linebacker is a solid special teams player, and has experience with special teams coach Chris Tabor from his time in Chicago.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Arron Mosby.

The Panthers also promoted defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad (standard elevations).

Hoskins adds some depth to help fill in for the absence of starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who is out at least this week with a calf injury.

Carrie helps provide some cover for the loss of Jackson, who was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

The 32-year-old Carrie has background with Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb from their time together in Cleveland in 2019.

