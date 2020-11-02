Panthers activate Rasul Douglas from reserve/COVID-19 list

Nov 02, 2020 at 04:19 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
rasul_douglas
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday activated cornerback Rasul Douglas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move brings back a vital piece of the Panthers' secondary. Though Douglas was claimed off waivers at the start of the regular season, he started each game from Week 2 through Week 6. He's currently tied for the team lead with six passes defensed.

In their past two games without Douglas in the lineup, the Panthers allowed 415 total yards to the Saints and 401 to the Falcons in a pair of losses. Carolina also gave up 12-of-14 third-down conversions to New Orleans in Week 7.

Also on Monday, the Panthers signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. The Eagles originally drafted Gibson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons, he caught three passes for 59 yards, mainly playing special teams in games he was active.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers released kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.

Advertising