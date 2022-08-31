Panthers add 14 to practice squad

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:52 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
PracticeSquad_16x9

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a number of familiar faces on Wednesday, establishing their practice squad with 14 players.

All 14 of those players were with them in camp here and were part of Tuesday's initial cuts.

That group includes veteran safety Juston Burris, who was a starter here last season.

The full list of players signed Wednesday includes:

— S Juston Burris

— S Kenny Robinson

— CB Madre Harper

— DE Austin Larkin

— C Sam Tecklenburg

— TE Colin Thompson

— TE Josh Babicz

— OL Deonte Brown

— CB Tae Hayes

— WR Ra'Shaun Henry

— DE Drew Jordan

— RB John Lovett

— LB Arron Mosby

— WR Derek Wright

That leaves two more spots on the practice squad to fill.

