Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

Jul 26, 2023 at 08:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (5)

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers filled their roster vacancy Wednesday night, getting back to 90 with the addition of a new receiver.

They signed veteran wideout Javon Wims.

The Georgia product spent three years with the Bears after he was chosen in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has also had stints with the Raiders, Browns, and Cardinals.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder has 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers waived wide receiver Marquez Stevenson earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: First day of Panthers training camp practice

View photos of players at the first day of training camp practice at Wofford.

Advertising