Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers filled their roster vacancy Wednesday night, getting back to 90 with the addition of a new receiver.

They signed veteran wideout Javon Wims.

The Georgia product spent three years with the Bears after he was chosen in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has also had stints with the Raiders, Browns, and Cardinals.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder has 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his career.