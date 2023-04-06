Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowe

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some secondary depth on Thursday before the holiday weekend.

The team has agreed to terms with former Dolphins safety Eric Rowe.

The 30-year-old Rowe entered the league as a cornerback (when he was a second-round pick of the Eagles) but has played safety and nickel in recent years during his stints with the Patriots (2016-18, where he won a couple of Super Bowls) and Dolphins (since 2019).

He has five career interceptions and six forced fumbles.