Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowe

Apr 06, 2023 at 04:22 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some secondary depth on Thursday before the holiday weekend.

The team has agreed to terms with former Dolphins safety Eric Rowe.

The 30-year-old Rowe entered the league as a cornerback (when he was a second-round pick of the Eagles) but has played safety and nickel in recent years during his stints with the Patriots (2016-18, where he won a couple of Super Bowls) and Dolphins (since 2019).

He has five career interceptions and six forced fumbles.

He's played in 100 games and has 56 career starts, giving them another veteran option in the secondary. They signed former Bengals safety Vonn Bell to start next to Xavier Woods, as they plan to use Jeremy Chinn in a variety of roles.

Free Agency 2023: On set with Vonn Bell

See the best photos of Vonn Bell on set after he signed with the Panthers on Monday.

Advertising