Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with tackle Yosh Nijman

Mar 18, 2024 at 08:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Yosh Nijman
Alex Menendez/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to the offensive line Monday, this time addressing their need for tackle depth.

The team agreed to terms with former Packers tackle Yosh Nijman, giving them a backup with experience behind starters Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton.

The 6-foot-7, 314-pound Nijman has appeared in 67 games with 22 starts in his four seasons with the Packers.

Yosh Nijman
Terrance Williams/AP

Originally joining Green Bay as an undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech, he made the practice squad as a rookie before earning a roster spot out of camp in 2020.

He's started on both sides of the line for the Packers (including 13 games in 2022), versatility the Panthers could use.

While Brady Christensen could serve as a backup tackle after their heavy investments at guard (they signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis early in free agency, with Austin Corbett moving to center), they lacked other experienced options outside.

