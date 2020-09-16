How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 2

The Carolina Panthers travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Week 2. The game will air at 1 p.m. ET on FOX in select regions highlighted below and streaming live on the Panthers app and mobile website in those same regions.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX (WJZY in Charlotte). See the above broadcast map (courtesy of 506sports.com) to see if your local FOX station will carry the game.
On The Call: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak
WATCH ON MOBILE
Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers' app if you are in the above broadcast region. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms.
Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Panthers games and other NFL games each week.
GAME PASS: If you are outside of the Panthers' market, you can purchase a GamePass subscription to watch the game on-demand after it's over. International customers can watch LIVE on GamePass.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Mick Mixon, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WGSP 102.3 FM, 107.5 FM and 1310 AM in Charlotte, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
FOLLOW ON THE APP
Alongside live statistics and a live stream of the game, fans have multiple ways to play alongside the game within the Panthers app.
