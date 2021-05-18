Panthers bring back Julian Stanford

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a familiar face Tuesday, filling a roster spot left open after rookie minicamp.

The team re-signed linebacker Julian Stanford﻿.

The 30-year-old Stanford was an unrestricted free agent.

He played in all 16 games for the Panthers last year, leading the team in special teams tackles.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Bills, and has also been with the Jets, Lions, and Jaguars.