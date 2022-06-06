Panthers bring back Keith Kirkwood

Jun 06, 2022 at 10:14 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
FreeAgentSigning_Lowes

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a little experience to a very young receivers room Monday.

The team brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who has been with the team each of the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old Kirkwood appeared in three games and caught three passes last season, spending most of the year on the practice squad. In 2020, he started the year on injured reserve, was activated for one game, but re-injured his shoulder and was out the rest of the season.

The Panthers brought in former Browns wideout Rashard Higgins and return man Andre Roberts during free agency, but the position remains very young behind starters DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, and they signed five undrafted rookies in May.

To make room for Kirkwood on the roster, they waived one of those rookies — Eastern Washington's Talolo Limu-Jones.

