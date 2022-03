Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some experience to the secondary Thursday night.

The team agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with safety Juston Burris.

Burris was an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old started 20 games the last two seasons for the Panthers, and had two interceptions.

The Panthers signed former Vikings safety Xavier Woods in free agency to start next to Jeremy Chinn, but bringing Burris back adds some flexibility to the defense.