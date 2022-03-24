Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some experience to the secondary Thursday night.
The team agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with safety Juston Burris.
Burris was an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old started 20 games the last two seasons for the Panthers, and had two interceptions.
The Panthers signed former Vikings safety Xavier Woods in free agency to start next to Jeremy Chinn, but bringing Burris back adds some flexibility to the defense.
They also brought back veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin this week, with the 32-year-old cornerback adding some ballast to a position where 26-year-old Donte Jackson was the elder, and none of the other corners have reached their 25th birthday.
View photos of Burris in his two seasons in Carolina in 2020 and 2021.