Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some experience to the secondary Thursday night.

The team agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with safety ﻿Juston Burris﻿.

Burris was an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old started 20 games the last two seasons for the Panthers, and had two interceptions.

The Panthers signed former Vikings safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ in free agency to start next to ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿, but bringing Burris back adds some flexibility to the defense.