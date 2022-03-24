Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

Mar 24, 2022 at 07:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
burris_landscape2

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some experience to the secondary Thursday night.

The team agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with safety ﻿Juston Burris﻿.

Burris was an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old started 20 games the last two seasons for the Panthers, and had two interceptions.

The Panthers signed former Vikings safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ in free agency to start next to ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿, but bringing Burris back adds some flexibility to the defense.

They also brought back veteran cornerback ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿ this week, with the 32-year-old cornerback adding some ballast to a position where 26-year-old ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ was the elder, and none of the other corners have reached their 25th birthday.

Advertising