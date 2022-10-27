Panthers cornerbacks ready to fill in, if needed

Wilks, who coached the secondary before taking over the interim head coaching role, said he pointed out Taylor's performance on a third-down play last week in a team meeting. He praised Taylor's preparation, and Taylor takes pride in that.

"My thing is if you stay ready, you don't ever have to get ready," Taylor said. "I think it just goes back to my preparation, all throughout the week (and) every day. After meetings are over, I'll come in and watch more film by myself, try to see the offense's tendencies. So when I have to get thrown out there, like I have been doing for the last couple of weeks, I'm not nervous or anything. I'm on point."

Taylor said he takes advice from Jackson, someone he called a "cerebral" player who often shares his outlook on the game from the sidelines. Horn said he does the same when he isn't playing.

Jackson and Henderson each played last week against the Buccaneers, and Henderson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Horn, who hasn't played for the previous two weeks, and Jackson were both limited in this week's first practice. Jackson returned to full participation on Thursday.

Wilks and the staff are hopeful for a healthy starting unit and especially a return for Horn. But he also wants to devote time and effort to developing the players behind them.