My View: A different energy in win over Tampa Bay

Oct 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM
Chanelle Smith-Walker
CHARLOTTE - Sunday's Panthers' win over the Buccaneers was such an exciting game to shoot — offense and defense were both clicking, and the energy on the field and sidelines was high the entire day.

On defense, the player that was seemingly everywhere was Shaq Thompson .

I didn't realize it at the time, but once I started editing afterward, I noticed he was in most of the defensive photos.

Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns finally got the sack he's long wanted on Tom Brady. The referee blocked my shot of the actual play, but I was able to capture the celebration in a burst.

Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Offensively, I was in the right spot this game on every touchdown the Panthers scored. The toe-tapping touchdown by DJ Moore was probably my best photo this season. I shot that from the Panthers' sideline with a 70-200mm lens.

DJ Moore
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

The Chuba Hubbard touchdown was also shot with the 70-200mm in a burst to capture his celebration.

Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers

And Tommy Tremble's score was shot with a 400mm lens from the endzone. In hindsight, I wish I had used the 70-200mm because it was tight. I did get blocked on some of the celebration, but I kept following Tremble, so I was able to caption his interaction with PJ Walker.

Tommy Tremble
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Postgame was a little chaotic because there was so much we needed to capture.

I followed interim coach Steve Wilks to get his interaction with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

Steve Wilks
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

After that, I went to the tunnel to get some player celebrations. Then I ran to the locker room to capture more celebrations. Unfortunately, I was late to the party, so I couldn't get a spot in front of coach Wilks and the team, so I stood on a chair and got wide shots of the speeches and celebrations.

PJ Walker
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

This game was full of excitement, because we had so much good stuff to cover. The win really felt like a rebirth of the team. You could genuinely feel the love and support within the locker room and on the sidelines.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Bucs in Week 7

View the best photos from pregame, in-game, and post game after Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - D.J. Moore
LB - Shaq Thompson
LB - Frankie Luvu

LB - Brandon Smith
RB - D'Onta Foreman
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17808
WR - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18328
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen T - 72 - Taylor Moton
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18563
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18649
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18786
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18919
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18948
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19105
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19239
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19252
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19290
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19425
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19634
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
S - 42 - Sam Franklin

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8589
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
1D3_8605
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
