Bradley Bozeman waited for chance, now it's his job

Bozeman came to Carolina on a one-year contract after starting in 48 games the last three seasons with the Ravens. He and Elflein competed for the starting spot throughout training camp, but an ankle injury during joint practices with New England held him out of practice for over two weeks.

Once Elflein got the job initially, inertia kicked in and he started at center for the season's first six games. The Panthers' offensive line stayed intact throughout those six, playing every snap. It was a new kind of continuity for a line that stayed in flux last year, and although Bozeman was disappointed, he understood.

"This is all about opportunity here, and injuries hinder some opportunities," he said. "For me, it came at a really bad time. I thought Pat was playing well and doing the things he needed to do. You couldn't blame them for not making the switch, but you just continue to step back and do the things you do every single day."

Then Bozeman ran onto the field in Bank of America Stadium as a starter against Tampa Bay. Nikki, his parents, and her parents fought back emotions as he went on to block for the Panthers' season-high rushing effort, with Carolina posting 173 yards in a stunning win over the Bucs. Bozeman said the offensive line took "tons of pride" in the effective run game against Tampa Bay.

And there's a chance that somewhere in Charlotte, those young football players watched Bozeman play a key role Sunday, so sharing his message mattered.