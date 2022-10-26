PJ Walker getting used to his new normal

"It's business," Darnold said. "It's us listening to coach Wilks telling us what the deal is this week, and like I said, there's no change in body language, there's no one shaking their head in there, it's always just straight business.

"Whatever the deal is, we understand what it is, and PJ's going out there and playing this week, and we're doing the best we can to help him go out there and play a great game."

Walker has always had a remarkable capacity to normalize things, even though things have seldom been normal for him. He was in Indianapolis when Andrew Luck abruptly retired. He went through the XFL, and then started a single game for his old college coach each of the last two years. This year, he'd have almost certainly been cut after training camp if not for preseason injuries to Matt Corral and Darnold. Last week's win over the Buccaneers marked the first time in his career that he started back-to-back games, and walking into this week being declared the starter after beating some guy named Tom Brady comes with some extra attention.