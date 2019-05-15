Panthers describe "electric" playoff hockey experience in Raleigh

"You can't beat playing a home playoff game. As a player, it's what you live for," Kuechly told the Hurricanes' official website . "When your fans are as into as these guys are, it's awesome. The fans are just as hungry as the players, and that's what makes it cool."

Added McCaffrey: "It's electric. It's super loud. Everyone here is so into it. It's really cool to see everybody come together for a purpose. Having all these guys here, we know they support us, so it's cool to come back and be able to support them, too."