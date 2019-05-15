Panthers describe "electric" playoff hockey experience in Raleigh

May 15, 2019 at 04:22 PM

There's nothing like the intensity of playoff hockey.

Several Panthers experienced it firsthand when they attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between Carolina and Boston at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey each did the honors of sounding the siren to rile up the crowd. Wideout DJ Moore, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Mario Addison, linebacker Shaq Thompson and tight end Greg Olsen were also in attendance, along with retired legend Julius Peppers and team owner David Tepper.

"You can't beat playing a home playoff game. As a player, it's what you live for," Kuechly told the Hurricanes' official website. "When your fans are as into as these guys are, it's awesome. The fans are just as hungry as the players, and that's what makes it cool."

Added McCaffrey: "It's electric. It's super loud. Everyone here is so into it. It's really cool to see everybody come together for a purpose. Having all these guys here, we know they support us, so it's cool to come back and be able to support them, too."

Click here to read more about the players' experience at the rink.

Panthers players at Hurricanes playoff game

View photos of Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey as they sound the siren and watch the Hurricanes vs. Bruins playoff game with teammates.

Panthers_at_Hurricanes_31
1 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_28
2 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_34
3 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_39
4 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_44
5 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_53
6 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_66
7 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_110
8 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_112
9 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_115
10 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_119
11 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_123
12 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_464
13 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_129
14 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_139
15 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_180
16 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_198
17 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_302
18 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_238
19 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_226
20 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_265
21 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_268
22 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_280
23 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_323
24 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_321
25 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_164
26 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_167
27 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_408
28 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_410
29 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_420
30 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_436
31 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_455
32 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Panthers_at_Hurricanes_458
33 / 33
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The best of 89: Steve Smith Sr.'s back in the building

The former wideout enjoyed his first assignment for the Panthers TV broadcast, and talked about his return to the team.

news

How are the Panthers rated in Madden NFL 22?

Highest overall? Fastest Panther? Strongest Panther? See what the NFL video game franchise has to say.

news

Social media reacts to Christian McCaffrey getting top running back rating in Madden 22

McCaffrey was given an overall rating of 97 in the upcoming edition of Madden.

news

Training camp 'must-haves' at Wofford

Panthers players talk about their must-have items when moving into the college dorms.

news

Kemp Rasmussen gets a turn in the spotlight at the NFL Draft

Former Panthers defensive lineman-turned-firefighter will announce a pick Friday night.

news

Former Panthers safety hoping for big National Signing Day

Mike Minter has been building the program at Campbell since 2013.

news

Muhsin Muhammad has crafted a legacy well beyond his playing days

The former wide receiver better known as Moose has kept himself busy through parenting, business and philanthropy.

news

Donte Jackson rated fastest cornerback in Madden 21

EA Sports has given Jackson a 96 speed rating, giving him an edge over CBs Denzel Ward, Keion Crossen, and Parry Nickerson.

news

Christian McCaffrey selected to Madden 99 Club for a second-straight season

He is one of just six running backs to ever earn a 99 Madden rating.

news

Shaq Thompson donates 2,000 meals to local healthcare workers

The Panthers linebacker will help provide meals at four different Atrium Health campuses across the Charlotte area.

news

What are Panthers players binge watching while quarantined?

Plenty of Panthers have already streamed their way through Tiger King.

news

Transcript: "A Message of Hope for the Carolinas"

The Panthers on Friday released a video portrait meant to help inspire during this uncommonly silent spring.

Advertising