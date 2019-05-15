Panthers describe "electric" playoff hockey experience in Raleigh

There's nothing like the intensity of playoff hockey.
Several Panthers experienced it firsthand when they attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between Carolina and Boston at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday night.
Linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey each did the honors of sounding the siren to rile up the crowd. Wideout DJ Moore, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Mario Addison, linebacker Shaq Thompson and tight end Greg Olsen were also in attendance, along with retired legend Julius Peppers and team owner David Tepper.
"You can't beat playing a home playoff game. As a player, it's what you live for," Kuechly told the Hurricanes' official website. "When your fans are as into as these guys are, it's awesome. The fans are just as hungry as the players, and that's what makes it cool."
Added McCaffrey: "It's electric. It's super loud. Everyone here is so into it. It's really cool to see everybody come together for a purpose. Having all these guys here, we know they support us, so it's cool to come back and be able to support them, too."
View photos of Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey as they sound the siren and watch the Hurricanes vs. Bruins playoff game with teammates.