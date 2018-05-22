Panthers OTA observations: Day 1

The start of organized team activities represents the first opportunity for the offense to line up against the defense on the practice field. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel didn't take part in that portion of the Panthers' first OTA, but the strides he has made were obvious nonetheless.

"It's great to be out there running routes again and catching from the QBs once again," Samuel said. "It's really exciting to be out here after the injury this past season, exciting to be out here with the guys."

Samuel continues to recover from a significant ankle injury that ended his season in Week 10 of his rookie campaign. Head coach Ron Rivera said there's no reason to rush back the speedster, though Samuel looked like he belonged on the field while running individual routes with his teammates before getting additional work on the side.

"He's moving well, and we're continuing to increase his work load as we go through," Rivera said. "He just needs to continue doing what he's doing and doing what the trainers ask of him. He's going to be fine."

Fellow wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who also ended his season on IR after suffering a leg injury in Week 16, made several impressive catches in the first OTA. Both Byrd and Charlotte 49ers product Austin Duke showed a significant rapport with Garrett Gilbert, the "leader in the clubhouse" for backup quarterback who looked sharp Tuesday.

First-round wideout DJ Moore picked up where he left off at rookie minicamp, this time with Cam Newton delivering the dimes. Moore's quickness on a run play appeared just as relevant against defensive veterans as did it against the rookies.