Panthers pick LB Kuechly in first round

CHARLOTTE - The 2012 NFL Draft took off at a fast and furious pace Thursday night, with teams trading in rapid-fire fashion in front of the Carolina Panthers and then quickly turning in their picks.

The Panthers, as it turned out, were among the fortunate few that simply had to sit tight to get their man.

General manager Marty Hurney said a week before the draft that the Panthers might consider trading down from No. 9 in some scenarios. But when Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly remained on the board, any such thoughts faded and the Panthers quickly selected one of the most prolific tacklers in college football history.

"We knew that if he was there, he would be the option there," Hurney said. "We had run through a lot of scenarios, and this is one of the scenarios where we were going to stick and take the player. We felt very happy that he was there.

"He's a solid, smart, instinctive, explosive football player. He's a sideline-to-sideline tackler, just very reliable and dependable. He has great football intelligence. He gets to full speed very quickly and is a great communicator at linebacker. He's just a very good football player."

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Kuechly was the first player selected Thursday that wasn't in attendance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the draft, choosing instead to watch from the basement of his Cincinnati, Ohio, home with about 50 family members and friends.

"I'm just so pumped up that they want me to be on their team," Kuechly said. "It's an honor, and now I've got to get down there and do what I can to contribute to the team.

"I'm just excited right now for the opportunity."

Kuechly is always excited when it comes to football, calling the game his "top priority" since he first played it in fourth grade and won a city championship.

It seems like he was born to play linebacker, and during his days at Boston College, he played it better than anybody else in the country. Kuechly racked up 532 tackles over three seasons – second-most in major college football history – and set an NCAA standard by averaging 14 tackles per game.