Panthers piecing together a secondary before facing the NFL's top offense

How did they get here? Veteran safety  Vonn Bell  was ruled out after sustaining a quadriceps injury in practice this week. Fellow safety  Xavier Woods  has been out since leaving the Seattle game in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, while cornerback  Jaycee Horn  remains on injured reserve from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 at Atlanta.

"(It's) very impactful," Jackson said when asked about the impact of injuries on the Panthers' roster. "It's football; you can't plan for injury, and it's the sucky part about the game we love. The only thing you can do really is just support those guys on their journey. I've been in the training room a lot, so that's really what it takes. As long as you've got your guys holding it down and having your back, it always helps get you through that."