Panthers release two to get to roster limit

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had to reduce the roster by two names Thursday to get to the 90-man limit, after agreeing to terms with 13 undrafted rookies and adding six draft picks in recent weeks.

To do so, they released tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker.

Monteiro has spent time on the practice squad each of the last three seasons. Parker was signed to the practice squad last year, and appeared in one game before finishing the year on injured reserve.