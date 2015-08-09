Panthers set camp attendance record

Aug 09, 2015 at 02:27 PM

Panther Nation at Training Camp

View photos of fans and players signing autographs at training camp.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – With just half of the practices in the books, this training camp is one for the books.

An impressive crowd of 7,512 on Sunday afternoon at Wofford College pushed the total through seven practices to 52,779, according to the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. Last year's camp drew a record 49,029 fans. This year's camp, presented by Lowe's, still has seven scheduled practices.

"We want to thank our great fans for their continued passion and support," Panthers president Danny Morrison said. "Our players appreciate the excitement and energy that they have brought to every practice."

Combined with the record crowd of 55,060 that attended Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, more than 100,000 Panthers fans have turned out so far. View more information about training camp or the complete practice schedule.

