Panthers set camp attendance record

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – With just half of the practices in the books, this training camp is one for the books.

An impressive crowd of 7,512 on Sunday afternoon at Wofford College pushed the total through seven practices to 52,779, according to the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. Last year's camp drew a record 49,029 fans. This year's camp, presented by Lowe's, still has seven scheduled practices.

"We want to thank our great fans for their continued passion and support," Panthers president Danny Morrison said. "Our players appreciate the excitement and energy that they have brought to every practice."