 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers sign defensive tackle Caraun Reid

May 24, 2021 at 04:39 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ReidApp

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some defensive line depth after the first day of OTAs.

The team signed veteran defensive tackle ﻿Caraun Reid﻿.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Chris Orr.

The 29-year-old Princeton product gives them another big body up front, as they continue to add to the position.

Reid began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Lions, and has also spent time with the Chargers, Washington, the Colts, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Jaguars. 

The Panthers added ﻿Daviyon Nixon﻿ and ﻿Phil Hoskins﻿ during the draft, and bringing Reid in gives them another veteran along with free agent ﻿DaQuan Jones﻿.

Related Content

news

Panthers pick up fifth-year option on Jaycee Horn

The move secures the 2021 first-rounder through the 2025 season, keeping the South Carolina standout home. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Tae Davis

The veteran linebacker adds some depth on special teams, after impressing in that area in a half-season here last year.
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

The veteran pass-rusher adds to a young group, and gives the Panthers a proven commodity at a position of need.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Sam Franklin Jr.

The veteran safety and special teams player is back, after leading the team in special teams tackles the last two seasons.
news

Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

Another former Rams safety joins the team, as Jordan Fuller's old teammate adds depth to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with receiver David Moore

He was here during the 2021 offseason, but has plenty of experience with head coach Dave Canales in both Seattle and Tampa Bay, where he showed he still has deep speed.
news

Panthers agree to terms with tackle Yosh Nijman

The former Packers tackle gives them an experienced option outside, after the early emphasis on adding guards in free agency.
news

Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

The team adds another pass-rush option to the mix during a busy first week of the free agent period.
news

Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

The former Rams defensive back (who played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) brings experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

The Vikings outside linebacker was in the building Thursday and will be staying, adding some needed pass-rush help.
news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
Advertising