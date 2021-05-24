Panthers sign defensive tackle Caraun Reid

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some defensive line depth after the first day of OTAs.
The team signed veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Chris Orr.
The 29-year-old Princeton product gives them another big body up front, as they continue to add to the position.
Reid began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Lions, and has also spent time with the Chargers, Washington, the Colts, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Jaguars.
The Panthers added Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins during the draft, and bringing Reid in gives them another veteran along with free agent DaQuan Jones.