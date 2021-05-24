Panthers sign defensive tackle Caraun Reid

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some defensive line depth after the first day of OTAs.

The team signed veteran defensive tackle ﻿Caraun Reid﻿.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Chris Orr.

The 29-year-old Princeton product gives them another big body up front, as they continue to add to the position.

Reid began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Lions, and has also spent time with the Chargers, Washington, the Colts, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Jaguars.