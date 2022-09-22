Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

Sep 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
FreeAgentSigning_Wide (3)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their final available roster spot Thursday by signing running back Raheem Blackshear off the Bills practice squad.

Blackshear, a rookie from Virginia Tech, gives them some depth in the backfield and another return option after Andre Roberts was placed on injured reserve.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Virigina Tech product stood out for the Bills in the preseason.

He had 24 rushes for 116 yards (4.8 per carry) and two touchdowns in three games (including 13 carries for 47 yards against the Panthers in the preseason finale).

He also had three punt returns for 23 yards and five kickoff returns for 106 yards in the preseason.

He played his first three years at Rutgers but his final two college seasons for the Hokies. Last year, he had 133 carries for 757 yards (5.7 per carry) and six touchdowns, along with 25 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown, giving him 1,006 yards from scrimmage.

Week 3 Wednesday practice photos: 9/21

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Saints this weekend.

220921 WK 3 Practice 1-091
1 / 44
Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
2 / 44

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
3 / 44

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
4 / 44

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
5 / 44

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
6 / 44

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-121
7 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-115
8 / 44
Carolina Panthers
RB - 3 - Chuba Hubbard
9 / 44

RB - 3 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
CB - 36 - Madre Harper
10 / 44

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

Carolina Panthers
DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
11 / 44

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
12 / 44

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Preston Williams
13 / 44

WR - 85 - Preston Williams

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-084
14 / 44
Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
15 / 44

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
16 / 44

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-069
17 / 44
Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
18 / 44

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
19 / 44

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
20 / 44

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-049
21 / 44
Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
22 / 44

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
23 / 44

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-047
24 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-042
25 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-045
26 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-030
27 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-038
28 / 44
Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
29 / 44

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-033
30 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-032
31 / 44
Carolina Panthers
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-015
32 / 44
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
33 / 44

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn WR - 85 - Preston Williams
34 / 44

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

WR - 85 - Preston Williams

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
35 / 44

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
36 / 44

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
37 / 44

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
38 / 44

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
39 / 44

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
40 / 44

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
41 / 44

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
42 / 44

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

220921 WK 3 Practice 1-007
43 / 44
220921 WK 3 Practice 1-004
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Arron Mosby signed to active roster

The practice squad linebacker now has a spot on the 53-man roster after being promoted for last week's game.

news

Bravvion Roy placed on injured reserve

The third-year defensive tackle suffered a hamstring injury Sunday in New York.

news

Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

The veteran return man will miss some time with a knee issue, leaving the Panthers looking at multiple options on punts and kickoffs.

news

Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad

The 2021 fifth-rounder returns, adding depth and versatility on the defensive line.

news

Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

Anderson adds another big body up front, which should help in the run game entering Week 1.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

Advertising