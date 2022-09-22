Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their final available roster spot Thursday by signing running back Raheem Blackshear off the Bills practice squad.

Blackshear, a rookie from Virginia Tech, gives them some depth in the backfield and another return option after Andre Roberts was placed on injured reserve.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Virigina Tech product stood out for the Bills in the preseason.

He had 24 rushes for 116 yards (4.8 per carry) and two touchdowns in three games (including 13 carries for 47 yards against the Panthers in the preseason finale).

He also had three punt returns for 23 yards and five kickoff returns for 106 yards in the preseason.