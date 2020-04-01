Panthers sign wide receiver Robby Anderson

Apr 01, 2020 at 03:10 PM
Robby Anderson signed

The Panthers on Wednesday officially signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year contract.

Anderson is entering his fifth NFL season after four years with the New York Jets, where he was one of eight NFL receivers with at least 50 catches, 750 yards and five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons.

In 2019, Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns. In his previous two seasons, he led the Jets in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

A product of Temple, Anderson has 3,059 career receiving yards with 20 receiving touchdowns, ranking third and fourth in those respective categories among undrafted receivers since 2016.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Anderson was third in the league in average targeted air yards in 2018 (16.5) and seventh in 2019 (15.3), indicating his strength as a deep play threat. He has 11 career touchdowns of 30 yards or more, third-most in the NFL since 2016.

While at Temple, Anderson played two seasons under current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Despite only playing two years at wide receiver, Anderson ranks eighth in receiving yards in Temple history and still holds the single-game school record for receiving yards (239).

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs away from Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs away from Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns defeated the Jets, 23-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns defeated the Jets, 23-3.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) takes a knee while a play is reviewed during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Buffalo Bills won 17-16. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) takes a knee while a play is reviewed during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Buffalo Bills won 17-16.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) lines up out wide during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. Cleveland won 23-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) lines up out wide during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. Cleveland won 23-3.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11 ) catches a TD pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11 ) catches a TD pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) goes up to make a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Josh McCown, not pictured, as Carolina Panthers strong safety Mike Adams (29) and cornerback James Bradberry (24) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) goes up to make a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Josh McCown, not pictured, as Carolina Panthers strong safety Mike Adams (29) and cornerback James Bradberry (24) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) lines up out wide during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) lines up out wide during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17.

New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncos' Bradley Roby (29) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncos' Bradley Roby (29) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Jets' Robby Anderson watches during a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for two arrests in an eight-month span. The league says Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, it completed its investigation into the incidents and the matter has been addressed, and no suspension is being issued. Anderson could still potentially be fined by the team. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Jets' Robby Anderson watches during a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for two arrests in an eight-month span. The league says Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, it completed its investigation into the incidents and the matter has been addressed, and no suspension is being issued. Anderson could still potentially be fined by the team.

New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets Robby Anderson (11) runs the ball during of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New York Jets Robby Anderson (11) runs the ball during of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson runs with a reception action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson runs with a reception action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Bryce Petty, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Bryce Petty, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) and New York Jets wide receiver Chad Hansen (16) runs to the sidelines after Anderson scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) and New York Jets wide receiver Chad Hansen (16) runs to the sidelines after Anderson scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass for a first down against Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass for a first down against Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Cleveland.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks' DeShawn Shead (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks' DeShawn Shead (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.

