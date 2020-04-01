Panthers sign wide receiver Robby Anderson

The Panthers on Wednesday officially signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year contract.
Anderson is entering his fifth NFL season after four years with the New York Jets, where he was one of eight NFL receivers with at least 50 catches, 750 yards and five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons.
In 2019, Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns. In his previous two seasons, he led the Jets in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
A product of Temple, Anderson has 3,059 career receiving yards with 20 receiving touchdowns, ranking third and fourth in those respective categories among undrafted receivers since 2016.
According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Anderson was third in the league in average targeted air yards in 2018 (16.5) and seventh in 2019 (15.3), indicating his strength as a deep play threat. He has 11 career touchdowns of 30 yards or more, third-most in the NFL since 2016.
While at Temple, Anderson played two seasons under current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Despite only playing two years at wide receiver, Anderson ranks eighth in receiving yards in Temple history and still holds the single-game school record for receiving yards (239).
