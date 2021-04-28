 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver

Apr 28, 2021 at 02:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
GenericTradeTemplateLandscape

CHARLOTTE — Such that there were lingering questions, the Panthers answered them Wednesday.

The Panthers cleared the way for new quarterback Sam Darnold to work without any kind of cloud over his head or doubt about his status, trading incumbent starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Dealing Bridgewater was likely inevitable once the Panthers traded three picks (including a second- and fourth-rounder next year) for the 23-year-old Darnold earlier this month.

Bridgewater, 28, started 15 games for the Panthers last year, missing one with a knee injury.

He threw for 3,733 yards in 2020, and his 69.1 completion percentage ranked fifth in the league among regular starters. But he had just 15 touchdowns on the season, and faltered late in some games.

Of course, blaming all of last year's offensive issues on Bridgewater would be disingenuous. He played in just three games with running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, the last of which was a 33-31 loss at Kansas City which showed what the offense might have been.

Bridgewater was 5-0 as a starter in New Orleans in 2019, playing well in relief of Drew Brees. But that never translated the same way in Charlotte, leading them to cut bait a year into the three-year deal he signed last offseason.

He won the NFL's 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Now they have a more clearly defined depth chart, though they're still able to add to the position if the opportunity arises this weekend.

The Panthers also have backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier﻿, along with versatile Tommy Stevens﻿, a sometimes tight end.

And with the trade, the Panthers now have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (eighth overall, 39th, 73rd, 113th, 151st, 191st, 193rd, 222nd).

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

The veteran pass-rusher adds to a young group, and gives the Panthers a proven commodity at a position of need.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Sam Franklin Jr.

The veteran safety and special teams player is back, after leading the team in special teams tackles the last two seasons.
news

Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

Another former Rams safety joins the team, as Jordan Fuller's old teammate adds depth to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with receiver David Moore

He was here during the 2021 offseason, but has plenty of experience with head coach Dave Canales in both Seattle and Tampa Bay, where he showed he still has deep speed.
news

Panthers agree to terms with tackle Yosh Nijman

The former Packers tackle gives them an experienced option outside, after the early emphasis on adding guards in free agency.
news

Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

The team adds another pass-rush option to the mix during a busy first week of the free agent period.
news

Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

The former Rams defensive back (who played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) brings experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

The Vikings outside linebacker was in the building Thursday and will be staying, adding some needed pass-rush help.
news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
Advertising