Panthers uniforms unveiled

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The NFL and Nike unveiled uniforms for all 32 teams Tuesday to kick off the league's partnership with Nike as their new official uniform provider.

Running back DeAngelo Williams displayed the Panthers' uniform, which includes the team's refined logo and a Nike logo on each shoulder. The inside of the jersey's back collar features the words "KEEP POUNDING" in the team's refined logotype, a tribute to former linebacker and linebackers coach Sam Mills.

"That's a real nice thing in honor of Sam Mills," said Jackie Miles, the Panthers' equipment manager since the franchise's inception, who knew Mills for more than 25 years. "He was very special to me, to a lot of people with the Panthers. We had a very long history."

Those are the only adjustments to the uniform that has represented the team since it first took the field in 1995 and is popular among fans.