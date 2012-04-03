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Panthers uniforms unveiled

Apr 03, 2012 at 09:28 AM
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Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

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BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The NFL and Nike unveiled uniforms for all 32 teams Tuesday to kick off the league's partnership with Nike as their new official uniform provider.

Running back DeAngelo Williams displayed the Panthers' uniform, which includes the team's refined logo and a Nike logo on each shoulder. The inside of the jersey's back collar features the words "KEEP POUNDING" in the team's refined logotype, a tribute to former linebacker and linebackers coach Sam Mills.

"That's a real nice thing in honor of Sam Mills," said Jackie Miles, the Panthers' equipment manager since the franchise's inception, who knew Mills for more than 25 years. "He was very special to me, to a lot of people with the Panthers. We had a very long history."

Those are the only adjustments to the uniform that has represented the team since it first took the field in 1995 and is popular among fans.

In addition to the tweaks to the shoulder and collar of the uniform, the Panthers' silver helmet features the refined logo. The refinement was introduced in February and will also be included on all sideline gear worn by head coach Ron Rivera as well as the assistant coaches and support staff.

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