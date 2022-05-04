Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers needed to create a few roster spots after signing 13 undrafted rookies post-draft, and they began the process Wednesday.

The team waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

The 32-year-old finished the last three weeks of last season after Zane Gonzalez was injured during pre-game warmups in Buffalo. Hajrullahu made 4-of-5 field goals and all three of his extra points during that span.

But Gonzalez was re-signed before the free agent market opened, bringing back a reliable option in the kicking game. Gonzalez hit his last 17 field goals before the injury. The Panthers are also carrying one punter at the moment (veteran Johnny Hekker), so they're comfortable letting those guys handle the offseason workload.