Preparing for potentially record-setting cold 

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, a Florida native who previously played in Chicago, knows a thing or two about how temperatures can change the kicking game.

Piñeiro said the football "feels like a rock" in the cold because it hardens up and doesn't travel the same way as it does when the weather is warmer.

"It's the same technique; (the) ball's probably not going to go as far or as high," Piñeiro said. "Usually, when you kick in the cold, it doesn't go as high or as far. But as far as practicing, it's pretty much keeping it the same and hoping it gets warmer."

Wilks has often said he tells the team not to concern themselves with "it" – whether "it" is noise from outside commentary or uncontrollable factors like the weather.

Plus, they have played in a cold weather game this year. It was 36 degrees with a wind chill of 26 at kickoff time in Baltimore a few weeks ago.

"We don't let 'it' get in the way," Wilks said. "We went to Baltimore, and it was pretty cold up there. I felt like we endured that and played a pretty good game. Didn't come away with a win, but the weather is not an issue."

Heaters will be running on the sideline, and fans should bundle up for the last home game of the regular season. Though not everyone loves dealing with the cold weather that could set a franchise record, Foreman, who admitted he'd prefer to play in heat over cold, isn't dreading Saturday.