Preseason Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions 

Aug 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Augusta Stone
Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers close out the preseason back at home, hosting the Detroit Lions on Friday in an 8 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina will seek out its first preseason win after falling to the New York Jets in its first matchup and at the New York Giants last week.

Scroll below for more information on the game, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Lions

  • Carolina has never faced Detroit in the preseason. The Panthers are 8-3 in the regular season series. | Series history
  • The Panthers won their last regular season matchup against the Lions, 37-23, in 2022.
  • The Panthers hold a 6-1 record at Bank of America Stadium in the regular season against Detroit.

2022 Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Detroit Lions
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 306.2 (29th) 380.0 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 130.0 (10th) 128.2 (11th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.6 (14th) 4.5 (15th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 176.2 (29th) 251.8 (8th)
Sacks Allowed 36 (11th) 24 (2nd)
Third Down Efficiency 31.7 (30th) 40.8 (14th)
Points Per Game 20.41 (20th) 26.65 (5th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 350.2 (22nd) 392.4 (32nd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 122.6 (18th) 146.5 (29th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.3 (12th) 5.2 (30th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 227.5 (22nd) 245.8 (30th)
Sacks 35 (t-25th) 39 (t-18th)
Takeaways 17 (t-27th) 22 (t-17th)
Third Down Efficiency 41.1 (23rd) 45.1 (30th)
Points Allowed Per Game 22.00 (19th) 23.8 (t-17th)

Matchup notes

  • The Panthers return home for the 2023 preseason finale to take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
  • The Panthers enter the matchup 0-2 on the preseason after falling to the New York Giants last week, 21-19. After trailing 21-3 at halftime, Carolina outscored New York 16-0 in the second half to narrow the deficit.
  • Led by third-year coach Dan Campbell, the Lions own a 1-1 record in the preseason. They fell to the Jaguars in their last preseason game, 25-7.
  • Friday's matchup will mark the first time in history these two teams have squared off in the preseason. The two will meet once again in the regular season, as Carolina travels to Detroit in Week Five. The Panthers hold an 8-3 overall record against Detroit in the regular season.

