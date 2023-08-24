Preseason Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions 

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers close out the preseason back at home, hosting the Detroit Lions on Friday in an 8 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina will seek out its first preseason win after falling to the New York Jets in its first matchup and at the New York Giants last week.
Game Reset
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Friday, Aug. 25 | 8 p.m. ET | CBS (WBTV in Charlotte) | More info on how to watch here.
History: Panthers vs. Lions
- Carolina has never faced Detroit in the preseason. The Panthers are 8-3 in the regular season series. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last regular season matchup against the Lions, 37-23, in 2022.
- The Panthers hold a 6-1 record at Bank of America Stadium in the regular season against Detroit.
2022 Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Detroit Lions
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|306.2 (29th)
|380.0 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|130.0 (10th)
|128.2 (11th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.6 (14th)
|4.5 (15th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|176.2 (29th)
|251.8 (8th)
|Sacks Allowed
|36 (11th)
|24 (2nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.7 (30th)
|40.8 (14th)
|Points Per Game
|20.41 (20th)
|26.65 (5th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|350.2 (22nd)
|392.4 (32nd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|122.6 (18th)
|146.5 (29th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.3 (12th)
|5.2 (30th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|227.5 (22nd)
|245.8 (30th)
|Sacks
|35 (t-25th)
|39 (t-18th)
|Takeaways
|17 (t-27th)
|22 (t-17th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.1 (23rd)
|45.1 (30th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|22.00 (19th)
|23.8 (t-17th)
Matchup notes
- The Panthers return home for the 2023 preseason finale to take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
- The Panthers enter the matchup 0-2 on the preseason after falling to the New York Giants last week, 21-19. After trailing 21-3 at halftime, Carolina outscored New York 16-0 in the second half to narrow the deficit.
- Led by third-year coach Dan Campbell, the Lions own a 1-1 record in the preseason. They fell to the Jaguars in their last preseason game, 25-7.
- Friday's matchup will mark the first time in history these two teams have squared off in the preseason. The two will meet once again in the regular season, as Carolina travels to Detroit in Week Five. The Panthers hold an 8-3 overall record against Detroit in the regular season.
