Robby Anderson beginning to receive national attention for hot start

But then Anderson changed his mind and wanted to rejoin the program. Though Rhule allowed Anderson back on the team, he had to re-earn his scholarship. Anderson caught 44 passes for 791 yards with nine touchdowns in 2013.

Then in 2014, Anderson was ruled academically ineligible. So he attended Valencia College in Orlando, Fla., earning an associate's degree to get him back in good academic standing at Temple. In 2015, Anderson caught 70 passes for 939 yards with seven touchdowns, earning a spot on the Senior Bowl roster.

Anderson went undrafted and signed with the Jets, which Burleson believes was largely because of Anderson's past academic issues. Once he got to the NFL, Anderson had flashes and bright spots. But he had off-the-field issues, too, including an arrest for reckless driving in early 2018. Anderson was not suspended for the incident.

"I'm not bringing this up to call him out, I'm just bringing it up because we all have a past. And we can either fall into our past or come out of it," Burleson said. "Robby Anderson did just that."

Burleson acknowledged questions about Anderson extended to his play on the field. During his four seasons with the Jets, Anderson caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards with 20 touchdowns. He recorded a career highs in receptions (63), yards (941), and touchdowns (seven) back in 2017. Solid numbers, but nothing eye-popping.

"I remember when he was with the Jets, so many people said things (like), 'He's not a true No. 1. He's not the centerpiece of an offense. Who knows if he can really carry the load as a No. 1 wide receiver?'" Burleson said.