Run game hoping to provide a spark on offense

Sanders said that Sunday's game was the first time this season he felt back to his old self — back to the guy who ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2022. While he acknowledged that he hasn't quite lived up to expectations since arriving in Charlotte, the fourth-year back knows he has the support of the locker room and is ready to turn things around now that he's finally healthy.

"The guys are just happy to see me keep my head down and keep going to work," Sanders said. "I didn't start out the way I wanted to. I know I haven't been playing my best. They brought me over here for a reason."

But as we know, Carolina's backfield isn't a one-headed monster. It rarely is. While Sanders was the big free agent signing this offseason, the Panthers' leading rusher in 2023 so far has been third-year back Chuba Hubbard, who has totaled 408 yards on 104 carries.

The committee approach has long been the way the Panthers have structured their backfield, and often where they have found the most success running the football. In the 2000s, you had Stephen Davis and DeShaun Foster. In the 2010s, you had DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. Hubbard has been part of committee backfields the previous two seasons here, helping fill in for an injured Christian McCaffrey in 2021 and splitting time with D'Onta Foreman in 2022. While many guys might be clamoring for more touches, Hubbard has embraced his role and is excited about the group the Panthers have in the building now.