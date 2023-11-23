Austin Corbett's still smiling, through his latest knee setback

But it was important to him to come back, just like it's important for him to come back again, with a smile on his face, even though he knows there are hard days ahead. He was asked if he had ever considered not coming back or calling it a career at 28 years old, and his answer was immediate.

"No, I love this game so much," he said. "There's so much about this game that is everything to me that no matter what — it's such a brutal game, we know that. But even now, I understand the lowest of lows of this game, but you can truly see how high this game can lift you and, just from an emotional standpoint, how much this game brings, not only to myself but to my family, like it truly is the best game in the world. . . .

"Yeah, I mean, it's just like, not much you can do. Football is going to throw what it does at you year in and year out. And the only thing is you just got to keep going. It's truly just that Keep Pounding mindset every single day that things are going to go wrong; you can't control that. And so when you just keep going, you understand — if you believe in God, if you don't — like, I truly just find comfort knowing my heavenly father is going to take care of me. It's so much more than just a couple of years of playing football."

That's a hard thing to pull off, a sense of peace and gratitude about his situation when the natural and easy reaction would be anger or despair.

But there, during a week of bad news — in a year 2023 that seems filled with too many of them — Austin Corbett stood there talking about it the way he has so often.