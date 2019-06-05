South Carolina governor signs tax bill that clears way for Panthers' practice facility

Jun 05, 2019 at 03:42 PM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

tepper_sign

ROCK HILL, S.C. – David Tepper's latest trip to South Carolina started and ended on a high note.

Shortly after arriving at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill, the Panthers' owner brought a smile to a young fan by signing her Cam Newton jersey.

A few minutes later, before a large crowd filled with Newton and Luke Kuechly jerseys, Tepper was all smiles as South Carolina governor Henry McMaster ceremonially signed a bill that clears the way for Tepper's team to build a practice complex in the Rock Hill area.

"We're tickled to be down here in Rock Hill," Tepper said to a crowd already revved up for the occasion after appearances by the TopCats, Sir Purr and Purrcussion. "It's a great day to be down here."

Tepper's organization will be in Rock Hill for the long haul thanks in part to the recently ratified legislation that provides tax breaks for the Panthers' proposed facility south of Charlotte, which will continue to be the team's home on game days.

"We're going to build a world-class facility," Tepper said. "This is going to be a showcase that will bring people down to this region."

Tepper addressed the crowd after a roster full of South Carolina politicians took to the stage. Rock Hill mayor John Gettys served as master of ceremonies for Wednesday's event, welcoming the crowd to "celebrate the biggest economic development project in Rock Hill and York County's history."

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman called it a "watershed moment" for the state of South Carolina and presented Tepper with an American flag that flew over the United States Capitol. Gary Simrill, the majority leader of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a Rock Hill native, offered up a "Keep Pounding!" and a dab while calling the project "the crowning jewel" for a town already known as Football City USA.

Details of the Panthers' plan - including the site, the scope and the timing of the project – are still to be ironed out. The bill went through its share of political ups and downs before becoming law, prompting South Carolina Senate president Harvey Peeler to make light of the broken arm he recently suffered at the hands of a cow.

"As far as Governor McMaster twisting arms to make sure this legislation passed? It's not exaggerated," he joked.

But Peeler and McMaster know this is no joke. Bringing a part of an NFL franchise to the state looks like a victory for all sides.

"From the time the governor introduced me to Mr. Tepper and his organization, I've been impressed with him and his people and his vision," Peeler said. "It's unbelievable what this man is going to do to this community and this state.

"When a pro-business state teams up with a pro football team, it's going to be victorious. As Joe Namath would say, 'I guarantee it.'"

Related Content

news

The best of 89: Steve Smith Sr.'s back in the building

The former wideout enjoyed his first assignment for the Panthers TV broadcast, and talked about his return to the team.

news

How are the Panthers rated in Madden NFL 22?

Highest overall? Fastest Panther? Strongest Panther? See what the NFL video game franchise has to say.

news

Social media reacts to Christian McCaffrey getting top running back rating in Madden 22

McCaffrey was given an overall rating of 97 in the upcoming edition of Madden.

news

Training camp 'must-haves' at Wofford

Panthers players talk about their must-have items when moving into the college dorms.

news

Kemp Rasmussen gets a turn in the spotlight at the NFL Draft

Former Panthers defensive lineman-turned-firefighter will announce a pick Friday night.

news

Former Panthers safety hoping for big National Signing Day

Mike Minter has been building the program at Campbell since 2013.

news

Muhsin Muhammad has crafted a legacy well beyond his playing days

The former wide receiver better known as Moose has kept himself busy through parenting, business and philanthropy.

news

Donte Jackson rated fastest cornerback in Madden 21

EA Sports has given Jackson a 96 speed rating, giving him an edge over CBs Denzel Ward, Keion Crossen, and Parry Nickerson.

news

Christian McCaffrey selected to Madden 99 Club for a second-straight season

He is one of just six running backs to ever earn a 99 Madden rating.

news

Shaq Thompson donates 2,000 meals to local healthcare workers

The Panthers linebacker will help provide meals at four different Atrium Health campuses across the Charlotte area.

news

What are Panthers players binge watching while quarantined?

Plenty of Panthers have already streamed their way through Tiger King.

news

Transcript: "A Message of Hope for the Carolinas"

The Panthers on Friday released a video portrait meant to help inspire during this uncommonly silent spring.

Advertising