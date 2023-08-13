Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall in preseason

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:16 PM
StatsAndSuperlatives

TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers were shut out in the preseason for the first time since 2000.The last time it happened was Aug. 10, 2000, when the Steelers posted a 20-0 win at Three Rivers Stadium.
  • The Panthers managed just 165 yards of total offense, and allowed five sacks (four on Matt Corral﻿, one on Bryce Young﻿). They didn't allow more than four sacks in any of the final 12 games of last season, and only allowed 10 total in the final six games.

PLAYER STATS

  • S ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ notched an interception on a pass thrown by Jets QB Tim Boyle in the third quarter.
  • OLB Amaré Barno recorded a sack for 15 yards in the second quarter.
  • LB Chandler Wooten led the team with seven tackles. Three players tied for second with five stops. (﻿Bumper Pool﻿, ﻿Taylor Stallworth﻿, ﻿Keith Taylor Jr.﻿)
  • QB Matt Corral completed 15-of-22 passes for 126 yards and an interception. He completed 68.2 percent of his passes while playing the final seven offensive possessions of the game.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker earned a 46.2-yard gross average with a long of 60 yards and one inside the 20 on five punts, prompting three fair catches for Jets punt returners.
  • WR Derek Wright and RB Spencer Brown tied for the team lead with three receptions. Wright led the team with 35 receiving yards.

PHOTOS: Preseason game action vs. Jets 

Check out scenes from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets.

230812 Jets In-Game Edits-197
1 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-189
2 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-187
3 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-188
4 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-185
5 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-195
6 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-177
7 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-186
8 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-191
9 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-200
10 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
11 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
12 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-202
13 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-196
14 / 86
Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard
15 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
16 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-198
17 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-209
18 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-213
19 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
20 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
21 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
22 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-206
23 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-211
24 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-212
25 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-208
26 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-207
27 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-210
28 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-205
29 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
30 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-228
31 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-238
32 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
33 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-218
34 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-226
35 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-217
36 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-235
37 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-219
38 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-224
39 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-225
40 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-239
41 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
42 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-230
43 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-231
44 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-215
45 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-216
46 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-222
47 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
48 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
49 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
50 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-227
51 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-223
52 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
53 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-237
54 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-242
55 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-262
56 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-252
57 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-258
58 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-260
59 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-245
60 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-255
61 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
62 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-246
63 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
64 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-244
65 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-256
66 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-248
67 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-243
68 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-263
69 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-249
70 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-266
71 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-253
72 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-264
73 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
74 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-251
75 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-257
76 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-261
77 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-247
78 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-254
79 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
80 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
81 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-265
82 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
83 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-259
84 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
85 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-250
86 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Tampa Bay had six pass plays over 20 yards, its most this season.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers set multiple records on Christmas Eve

Carolina set franchise records for net yards and rushing yards in a single game.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers can't get stops on third down

Pittsburgh's 12 conversions on third down tied for the most allowed by Carolina.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers control the ball in win at Seattle

Carolina's time of possession was its highest in a four-quarter game since 2006.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Brian Burns leads defensive effort against Broncos

Burns had two sacks, including a strip-sack, for the first double-digit sack season in his career.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

The Panthers came in leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring, but couldn't get it going Sunday.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers ground game goes back to work

Carolina ran for 232 yards, its most since 2019.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

Cincinnati ran for 241 yards Sunday, while Joe Mixon set a record with five touchdowns.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Offensive explosion not enough in Atlanta

D'Onta Foreman rushed for over 110 yards and had three rushing touchdowns.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

The Panthers rushed for 173 yards with 6.4 yards per rush, the highest rush average since 2020.
Advertising