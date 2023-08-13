Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall in preseason

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers were shut out in the preseason for the first time since 2000.The last time it happened was Aug. 10, 2000, when the Steelers posted a 20-0 win at Three Rivers Stadium.
- The Panthers managed just 165 yards of total offense, and allowed five sacks (four on Matt Corral, one on Bryce Young). They didn't allow more than four sacks in any of the final 12 games of last season, and only allowed 10 total in the final six games.
PLAYER STATS
- S Sam Franklin Jr. notched an interception on a pass thrown by Jets QB Tim Boyle in the third quarter.
- OLB Amaré Barno recorded a sack for 15 yards in the second quarter.
- LB Chandler Wooten led the team with seven tackles. Three players tied for second with five stops. (Bumper Pool, Taylor Stallworth, Keith Taylor Jr.)
- QB Matt Corral completed 15-of-22 passes for 126 yards and an interception. He completed 68.2 percent of his passes while playing the final seven offensive possessions of the game.
- Punter Johnny Hekker earned a 46.2-yard gross average with a long of 60 yards and one inside the 20 on five punts, prompting three fair catches for Jets punt returners.
- WR Derek Wright and RB Spencer Brown tied for the team lead with three receptions. Wright led the team with 35 receiving yards.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets.