Carolina Panthers
Panthers release DE Stephen Weatherly, P Michael Palardy

Feb 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE – With the salary cap being as tight as it is in 2021, having younger, cheaper alternatives is going to be the preference.

So since the Panthers found some acceptable alternatives last year, they're going to stick with the savings.

On Friday, they released defensive end ﻿Stephen Weatherly﻿ and punter ﻿Michael Palardy﻿, opening the door for some second-year players to grow into roles.

Combined with this week's release of veteran defensive tackle ﻿Kawann Short﻿, the Panthers have carved around $16.4 million worth of space off the cap.

Teams were informed this week that the floor for the 2021 salary cap would be $180 million (up from previous guidance of $175 million). But that's still down substantially from last year's $198.2 million limit, causing teams around the league to make multiple cuts already.

Weatherly was signed as a free agent last offseason, and started the first nine games of last season before a finger injury landed him on injured reserve. The development of defensive end ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ made Weatherly's release possible, though the Panthers will continue to look for depth on the line.

Palardy spent last year on the non-football injury list after an offseason knee injury kept him from playing in 2020. That gave an opportunity to the undrafted ﻿Joseph Charlton﻿, who took advantage of it and did so while making the rookie minimum.

The South Carolina product landed 21 of his 45 punts inside the 20-yard line, and that ranked fourth in the league last year. His 40.8-yard net average was fourth all-time in franchise history.

In a year with a declining cap, every dollar is going to count, so having young players fill roles instead of veterans benefits the bottom line.

Related Content

news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Justin McCray signed to active roster

The veteran offensive lineman started last week against the Buccaneers, and had been promoted from the practice squad three times.
news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

The Panthers added three defensive starters for Sunday's game against the Bucs, which should provide a boost for a defense that's still ranked sixth in the NFL.
