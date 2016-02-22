Top Play No. 3: Newton Touchdown vs. Texans

A 2-yard touchdown run doesn't sound all that exciting on the surface. Unless, of course, you're Cam Newton.

Waiting for him just outside the end zone was Texans safety Rahim Moore, so at the 3-yard line Newton decided to take flight. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback launched up and over Moore, flipping across the goal line.

"I just know my heart was in my socks," Newton recalled.

Amazingly, he almost landed on his feet.

"I guarantee the first thing he thought when he fell was he wished he'd stuck that landing," tight end Greg Olsen joked. "But that was pretty impressive."