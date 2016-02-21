Top Play No. 4: Olsen Touchdown vs. Seahawks

There was no way to know it at the time, but when tight end Greg Olsen scored a sensational touchdown in the NFC Divisional Playoff, he scored the game-winner at Seattle's expense for the second time in three months.
Back in Week 6, it was more obvious that Olsen had provided the margin of victory when his 26-yard touchdown at Seattle with 32 seconds left capped a comeback (worthy of the Panthers' No. 5 play of the year).
He ran a similar route against Seattle in the playoffs, but he wasn't wide open this time.
Olsen ran past linebacker K.J. Wright and then had to contend with cornerback Jeremy Lane, who tried to knock the ball out of Olsen's grasp. Quarterback Cam Newton's throw was on the money and the Pro Bowl tight end held on for a 19-yard touchdown.
That stellar catch capped a virtually perfect start for the Panthers, who went ahead 31-0 on the play. But lest you think Olsen's encore wasn't nearly as important, remember the final score: Carolina 31, Seattle 24.