Top Play No. 4: Olsen Touchdown vs. Seahawks

Back in Week 6, it was more obvious that Olsen had provided the margin of victory when his 26-yard touchdown at Seattle with 32 seconds left capped a comeback (worthy of the Panthers' No. 5 play of the year).

He ran a similar route against Seattle in the playoffs, but he wasn't wide open this time.

Olsen ran past linebacker K.J. Wright and then had to contend with cornerback Jeremy Lane, who tried to knock the ball out of Olsen's grasp. Quarterback Cam Newton's throw was on the money and the Pro Bowl tight end held on for a 19-yard touchdown.