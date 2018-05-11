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Two more draft picks sign contracts

May 11, 2018 at 02:47 AM
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Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

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CHARLOTTE - Safety Rashaan Gaulden and linebacker Andre Smith are officially in the fold. The Panthers' third-round pick and their first of two seventh-round picks signed their four-year rookie contracts moments before taking the field Friday for Carolina's two-day rookie minicamp.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers' first-round draft pick is the lone rookie who still needs to put pen to paper, but Moore is participating in camp along with the rest of Carolina's rookie class. Five other draft picks and the team's seven undrafted rookies signed their contracts Thursday.

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