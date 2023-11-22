Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst remains out

CHARLOTTE — Other than the two players placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the Panthers were only missing one player from practice for injury reasons.
Veteran tight end Hayden Hurst was held out Wednesday as he remains in the concussion protocol.
Hurst missed last week's game against the Cowboys after suffering the injury late in the Chicago game.
A couple of veteran players were getting normal days off for rest reasons, as right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/knee) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (rest) were watching practice and not participating. Thielen practiced last Wednesday in full pads, a departure from his normal routine.
Otherwise, the rest of the report was at least practicing on a limited basis.
Safety Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) have been designated to return from IR but have not yet been activated, and they were limited Wednesday. It was Chinn's first work since his injury in Miami before the bye week. Horn hasn't played since Week 1.
Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was also a limited participant. He remains in the concussion protocol and was wearing a red no-contact jersey in practice.
Safety Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) were also listed as limited.
Quarterback Bryce Young (thigh) is listed on the report, but he was a full participant.
The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation partnered with the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation for the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. The event hosted 1,300 children from the Second Harvest Food Bank Kids' Café program for a special Thanksgiving dinner experience at Top Golf. Panthers players and 80 volunteers helped serve and entertain the kids during a special evening of fun and togetherness.