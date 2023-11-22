Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst remains out

A couple of veteran players were getting normal days off for rest reasons, as right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/knee) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (rest) were watching practice and not participating. Thielen practiced last Wednesday in full pads, a departure from his normal routine.

Otherwise, the rest of the report was at least practicing on a limited basis.

Safety Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) have been designated to return from IR but have not yet been activated, and they were limited Wednesday. It was Chinn's first work since his injury in Miami before the bye week. Horn hasn't played since Week 1.

Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was also a limited participant. He remains in the concussion protocol and was wearing a red no-contact jersey in practice.