Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Haynes Sr. out, two doubtful for Bucs

Jan 05, 2024 at 12:20 PM
Kassidy Hill
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without Marquis Haynes Sr. on Sunday, as the outside linebacker remains in concussion protocol. Additionally, kicker Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring) will also be considered doubtful versus the Buccaneers. Tae Davis (illness) is questionable. Neither of the trio practiced on Friday.

Lineman Cade Mays (finger) is also listed as doubtful. He was able to practice in a limited role on Friday. Mays was the only player who was limited during the final practice of the week.

Corner Jaycee Horn (toe) was a full participant Friday, but is questionable for Sunday. Corner Troy Hill (concussion) was able to be a full participant on Friday and has cleared concussion protocol, per interim coach Chris Tabor.Brian Burns (knee), DJ Chark Jr. (foot), Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), Taylor Moton (knee), and Bryce Young (back) were all full participants Friday as well. 

Running back Miles Sanders and Ihmir Smith-Marsette both returned from illness to finish out the week, but Smith-Marsette was on the injury report with a hip.

news

Legend of the Year: Al Wallace

The former defensive end will hit the Keep Pounding drum in the fourth quarter, and will also be recognized for his continued efforts here. A community grant in his name will also go to the Burnette Nobles Fund.
news

Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
news

The many talents of Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle has blossomed into a star on the field this year, but is also a man of many skills, as his teammates and coaches have come to know.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown on learning from loss and adjusting for finale

Thomas Brown had some hard adjustments to make following the last loss. Plus, coordinators named in NFLPA rankings and Chark awarded for always showing up for local media.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

The seasonal illness continues to move around, but the Panthers got a number of players back on the field and doing more in Thursday's practice.
news

Adam Thielen has become the calm in the storm for Panthers

One of the oldest and most experienced players on the team, receiver Adam Thielen has become the calming presence for Bryce Young and others, while still performing at a high level.
news

Derrick Brown leads group of four Pro Bowl alternates

Brown is the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle after a record-breaking season, and could end up representing at the Pro Bowl Games.
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro hopes to kick this week

The kicker felt hamstring tightness in pregame last week, and they brought in a spare kicker in case. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and locker room.
news

Bryce Young has held up. "He's obviously very physically tough." 

The Panthers rookie quarterback has absorbed 59 sacks this year, which is clearly not ideal. But the way he's bounced back has impressed those around him.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Receiver shortage

Between injuries and illnesses, they were running a little short at wide receiver in Wednesday's practice heading into the regular season finale against the Bucs.
news

How to watch, listen to and live stream: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
