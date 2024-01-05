Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Haynes Sr. out, two doubtful for Bucs

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without Marquis Haynes Sr. on Sunday, as the outside linebacker remains in concussion protocol. Additionally, kicker Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring) will also be considered doubtful versus the Buccaneers. Tae Davis (illness) is questionable. Neither of the trio practiced on Friday.
Lineman Cade Mays (finger) is also listed as doubtful. He was able to practice in a limited role on Friday. Mays was the only player who was limited during the final practice of the week.
Corner Jaycee Horn (toe) was a full participant Friday, but is questionable for Sunday. Corner Troy Hill (concussion) was able to be a full participant on Friday and has cleared concussion protocol, per interim coach Chris Tabor.Brian Burns (knee), DJ Chark Jr. (foot), Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), Taylor Moton (knee), and Bryce Young (back) were all full participants Friday as well.
Running back Miles Sanders and Ihmir Smith-Marsette both returned from illness to finish out the week, but Smith-Marsette was on the injury report with a hip.
