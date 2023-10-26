Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Texans

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-6, 0-2 NFC South) are back at home after the bye week.
Carolina plays the Houston Texans (3-3, 1-1 AFC South) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Texans Roster | Texans Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Texans
- Carolina and Houston have played six times. The Panthers lead the series 4-2. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last matchup with the Texans, 24-9, and have won four consecutive games against Houston.
- The series is tied, 1-1, when played at Bank of America Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Houston Texans
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|294.7 (24th)
|347.3 (12th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|98.0 (23rd)
|88.8 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.1 (18th)
|3.2 (30th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|196.7 (24th)
|258.5 (5th)
|Sacks Allowed
|19 (t-22nd)
|13 (t-13th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.0 (14th)
|44.3 (8th)
|Points Per Game
|16.3 (25th)
|21.3 (14th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|342.2 (19th)
|354.0 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|144.3 (31st)
|108.5 (17th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.9 (28th)
|3.9 (13th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|197.8 (9th)
|245.5 (26th)
|Sacks
|14 (t-22nd)
|9 (32nd)
|Takeaways
|5 (t-27th)
|9 (t-15th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|34.3 (4th)
|45.8 (27th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|31.0 (t-31st)
|18.8 (8th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (50) needs one tackle for loss to pass Shaq Thompson for fifth all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (583) needs 17 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (172) needs 13 total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (339) needs eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 104 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
- Carolina welcomes the Houston Texans to Bank of America Stadium after both teams were idle in Week 7.
- All time, this will mark just the seventh matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading the series 4-2. While the series is tied 1-1 in games played at Carolina, the Panthers have won four consecutive games against the Texans.
- The Texans enter Week 8 with a 3-3 record. Houston will play the NFC South in four consecutive games. They lost to Atlanta in Week 5, defeated the Saints in Week 6, and will play the Buccaneers the week following their contest in Carolina.
- Carolina is 0-6 entering Week 8. This will mark the first of four matchups against the AFC South.