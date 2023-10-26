Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Texans

Oct 26, 2023 at 04:32 PM
Justin Houston
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-6, 0-2 NFC South) are back at home after the bye week.

Carolina plays the Houston Texans (3-3, 1-1 AFC South) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Texans

  • Carolina and Houston have played six times. The Panthers lead the series 4-2. | Series history
  • The Panthers won their last matchup with the Texans, 24-9, and have won four consecutive games against Houston. 
  • The series is tied, 1-1, when played at Bank of America Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Houston Texans
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 294.7 (24th) 347.3 (12th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 98.0 (23rd) 88.8 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.1 (18th) 3.2 (30th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 196.7 (24th) 258.5 (5th)
Sacks Allowed 19 (t-22nd) 13 (t-13th)
Third Down Efficiency 40.0 (14th) 44.3 (8th)
Points Per Game 16.3 (25th) 21.3 (14th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 342.2 (19th) 354.0 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 144.3 (31st) 108.5 (17th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.9 (28th) 3.9 (13th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 197.8 (9th) 245.5 (26th)
Sacks 14 (t-22nd) 9 (32nd)
Takeaways 5 (t-27th) 9 (t-15th)
Third Down Efficiency 34.3 (4th) 45.8 (27th)
Points Allowed Per Game 31.0 (t-31st) 18.8 (8th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (50) needs one tackle for loss to pass Shaq Thompson for fifth all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
  • Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (583) needs 17 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (172) needs 13 total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (339) needs eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 104 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina welcomes the Houston Texans to Bank of America Stadium after both teams were idle in Week 7.
  • All time, this will mark just the seventh matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading the series 4-2. While the series is tied 1-1 in games played at Carolina, the Panthers have won four consecutive games against the Texans.
  • The Texans enter Week 8 with a 3-3 record. Houston will play the NFC South in four consecutive games. They lost to Atlanta in Week 5, defeated the Saints in Week 6, and will play the Buccaneers the week following their contest in Carolina.
  • Carolina is 0-6 entering Week 8. This will mark the first of four matchups against the AFC South.

