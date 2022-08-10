What to know for Fan Fest 2022, presented by Daimler Truck North America

Aug 10, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Fan-Fest_V2_16x9

CHARLOTTE - It's time for Fan Fest!

The 2022 Fan Fest celebration, presented by Daimler Truck North America, is back at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.

Tickets are still available to the annual night of fun, featuring team practice, performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew, and of course…fireworks.

This year's fireworks and laser show once again promises to be a must-see event in Charlotte.

Fan Fest Schedule

5:30 p.m. | Gates open

6:00 p.m. | On-field entertainment begins

7:00 p.m. | Practice begins

9:15 p.m. | Fireworks/laser show begins

Tickets to Fan Fest are limited to six (6) per account and are mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Click here for more information about stadium policies, inclement weather and prohibited items.

Fans, family and fireworks: Best of Fan Fest 2021

View the best photos from fans and families in the stands at Fan Fest 2021, presented by Daimler Trucks North America.

MK2_0540
1 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MK2_0871
2 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MK2_0100
3 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_4106
4 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_1D3_4349
5 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_1D2_7385
6 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7375
7 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7363
8 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7353
9 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7352
10 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7069
11 / 31
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_7040
12 / 31
Brandon Todd
DX3_5812
13 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5796
14 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5741
15 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5605
16 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5592
17 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5576
18 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5507
19 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5478
20 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5457
21 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5448
22 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5434
23 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5420
24 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5380
25 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5361
26 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5351
27 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5127
28 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5118
29 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_5099
30 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_3387
31 / 31
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Wrapping up the Wofford days

The Panthers had a short practice Wednesday to close out a solid two-plus weeks of work in training camp before heading home.

news

CJ Henderson makes strides at training camp

The Panthers' cornerback has made an impression on coaches for more reasons than raw talent. He's coachable, and he's improving.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Wednesday's practice at training camp.

news

Panthers release first depth chart of 2022

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield listed as co-starters on the first iteration, as the competition for the starting job continues.

news

Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

The Panthers made plays in both early short-yardage drills, as well as some late-game situations to close practice.

news

Ben McAdoo updates quarterback competition in camp

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed how he's evaluating QBs Mayfield and Darnold, and shared his thoughts on rookies Corral and Ekwonu.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, August 9

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Tuesday's practice at training camp.

news

Time change for final practice of training camp

Wednesday's practice at Wofford College will now begin at 9 a.m.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Monday, August 8

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Monday's practice at training camp.

Advertising