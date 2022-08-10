What to know for Fan Fest 2022, presented by Daimler Truck North America

CHARLOTTE - It's time for Fan Fest!
The 2022 Fan Fest celebration, presented by Daimler Truck North America, is back at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.
Tickets are still available to the annual night of fun, featuring team practice, performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew, and of course…fireworks.
This year's fireworks and laser show once again promises to be a must-see event in Charlotte.
Fan Fest Schedule
5:30 p.m. | Gates open
6:00 p.m. | On-field entertainment begins
7:00 p.m. | Practice begins
9:15 p.m. | Fireworks/laser show begins
Tickets to Fan Fest are limited to six (6) per account and are mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com.
Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.
