With draft in the books, the Panthers turn attention to competition

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:40 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Frank Reich
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did a lot more than just add quarterback Bryce Young to the mix this weekend.

With another five picks over the last two days, they also added some needed competition to a number of spots, to the point that new coach Frank Reich feels pretty good about putting a starting lineup on the field.

But before they get there, there are still a number of spots where players will have to earn those jobs.

Other than quarterback, if there was a big question mark on the roster entering the weekend, it was at the outside linebacker spot opposite Brian Burns.

But after seeing a three-day minicamp with Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos, and Amaré Barno, and then adding DJ Johnson in the third round, Reich said he was confident they had a starter on hand.

"Yes. Yes, we are," Reich said. "And we're very confident that it'll be competitive, right? I mean, that's what we want to do. We want to create competition at every spot. Nothing's a given.

"When you're a new staff, that's a luxury that you're afforded even more than normal. Everybody knows that. We're all on notice. Everybody knows that. This is a fresh start for everybody. So I think you play off that excitement, you open it up, you compete for that spot. And that's what we'll do."

As it pertains to the outside linebacker position, there won't be a clear single answer to the question for months. But by adding talent in free agency and the draft with this new coaching staff, they like their chances.

The receiver room was a little thin after trading DJ Moore to Chicago to get to the top pick. So general manager Scott Fitterer responded quickly by signing Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and drafting Jonathan Mingo in the second round.

The starting offensive line returns intact after they re-signed free agent Bradley Bozeman, but with starting guards Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen coming off injuries in the regular season finale (Corbett could miss regular season time as he recovers from a torn ACL), they made moves.

They signed veteran free agent Justin McCray and then drafted guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth round to add talent there. The Panthers only used two different starting lineups last year (after using 13 in 17 games in 2021), but that's rare, so having options was a necessity.

"It's no secret; everybody knows you need depth," Reich said. "And you need competition. Obviously, with Corbett's injury, he's going to be missing time at the beginning of the year. You know, Scott and I talked about we needed to find somebody to come in there and compete and find the right mix in the interior. So that'll play itself out over the next few months and in training camp."

Even Young is going to have to prove himself, as Reich said they'd start him out behind veteran quarterback Andy Dalton at first while he learns, though the expectation is that he'll take over quickly.

Because make no mistake, for all the other picks this weekend, this draft, and this new administration, will largely be linked to Young and how quickly he progresses.

"I do think it's a reality," Reich said. "You know, I think we tend to think of this as a collaborative thing. You understand head coach-quarterback is a unique connection. The fact that I played the position, I embrace that. That's kind of fun. In fact, I told Bryce yesterday, you know that our relationship as head coach and quarterback has to be strong. Now I feel that way with all the players, but it's unique, plus play caller-quarterback, that's another element of it.

"So we want to develop that relationship and for it to be as strong as it can be. And certainly this success, or whatever happens in the coming years, we're all linked together on that, right? Scott and I are at the front of that as GM and head coach, but obviously, quarterback being a big part of that.

"It's a big deal. Embrace that challenge. And we look forward to that. We're excited about that."

Best of DJ Johnson during his college years

View photos of Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2023 draft.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
1 / 37

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
2 / 37

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022 CREDIT: Carlos M. Saavedra (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164139 TK1)
3 / 37

College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022 CREDIT: Carlos M. Saavedra (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164139 TK1)

Carlos M. Saavedra
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
4 / 37

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Abbie Parr/2019 Abbie Parr
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
5 / 37

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)
6 / 37

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)

Paul Abell/2022 Paul Abell
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
7 / 37

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
8 / 37

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
9 / 37

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
10 / 37

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
11 / 37

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
12 / 37

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
13 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Getty Images
EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
14 / 37

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tom Hauck/2022 Tom Hauck
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
15 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Thearon W. Henderson
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
16 / 37

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tom Hauck/2022 Tom Hauck
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
17 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Thearon W. Henderson
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
18 / 37

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Justin Casterline/2023 Justin Casterline
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
19 / 37

Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
20 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
21 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
22 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
23 / 37

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 37

National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
25 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
26 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
27 / 37

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
28 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
29 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
30 / 37

Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
31 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
32 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
33 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
34 / 37

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
35 / 37

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
36 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
37 / 37

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
