With draft in the books, the Panthers turn attention to competition

"It's no secret; everybody knows you need depth," Reich said. "And you need competition. Obviously, with Corbett's injury, he's going to be missing time at the beginning of the year. You know, Scott and I talked about we needed to find somebody to come in there and compete and find the right mix in the interior. So that'll play itself out over the next few months and in training camp."

Even Young is going to have to prove himself, as Reich said they'd start him out behind veteran quarterback Andy Dalton at first while he learns, though the expectation is that he'll take over quickly.

Because make no mistake, for all the other picks this weekend, this draft, and this new administration, will largely be linked to Young and how quickly he progresses.

"I do think it's a reality," Reich said. "You know, I think we tend to think of this as a collaborative thing. You understand head coach-quarterback is a unique connection. The fact that I played the position, I embrace that. That's kind of fun. In fact, I told Bryce yesterday, you know that our relationship as head coach and quarterback has to be strong. Now I feel that way with all the players, but it's unique, plus play caller-quarterback, that's another element of it.

"So we want to develop that relationship and for it to be as strong as it can be. And certainly this success, or whatever happens in the coming years, we're all linked together on that, right? Scott and I are at the front of that as GM and head coach, but obviously, quarterback being a big part of that.