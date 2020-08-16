2020 Training Camp Observations: Media get first look

— Safety Juston Burris﻿, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent in March, made a nice pass breakup against tight end ﻿Colin Thompson﻿ during the one-on-one period.

— During the early part of team drills, Cooper made his deep diving catch from Grier. Cooper broke away from his defender close to the line of scrimmage and made the grab just as he crossed the goal line. It was easily the top catch of the day.

— First-round pick defensive tackle Derrick Brown made his presence felt during 11-on-11 drills by deflecting a Bridgewater pass at the line of scrimmage. Even without pads, Brown and veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short are imposing figures in the middle of the line.

— Wide receiver Curtis Samuel﻿ caught a short pass on the left side, then made a few moves to display how effective he is in space. The play was a glimpse of the variety of ways he might be used in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme this season.