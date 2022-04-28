2022 NFL Draft: It's nearly time

Of course, doing the first one is dependent on one of the top three tackles (Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross) being available when they choose. They can't be certain of that until they see three non-tackles go in the top five.

Doing the second one is dependent on thinking one of the passers in this class, whether it's Matt Corral or Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, is deserving of being a top-10 pick. That's also far from certain. General manager Scott Fitterer said earlier this week there were a couple of quarterbacks he'd be comfortable taking that high, though the consensus is this class isn't as strong as previous years, and they'd likely be able to find one later.

The Panthers could also potentially trade, since they aren't scheduled to pick again until early Saturday afternoon (late in the fourth round in the 137th overall spot). But again, that's likely dependent on the playeers they've targeted not being on the board.