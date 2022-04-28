2022 NFL Draft: It's nearly time

Apr 28, 2022 at 07:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
NFL Draft
Jae C. Hong/AP

CHARLOTTE — For all the months of discussions, for all the mock drafts, for all the scenarios, it's now as simple as this for the Panthers.

They have two easy-to-spot needs on the current roster. They have one pick in the first two days.

It's very nearly decision time.

With the sixth overall pick in tonight's 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers have an opportunity to potentially address a long-standing need at left tackle, or potentially find a long-term answer at quarterback.

DRAFT CENTRAL | DRAFT PICKS | DRAFT HISTORY | HOW TO WATCH

Related Links

Of course, doing the first one is dependent on one of the top three tackles (Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross) being available when they choose. They can't be certain of that until they see three non-tackles go in the top five.

Doing the second one is dependent on thinking one of the passers in this class, whether it's Matt Corral or Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, is deserving of being a top-10 pick. That's also far from certain. General manager Scott Fitterer said earlier this week there were a couple of quarterbacks he'd be comfortable taking that high, though the consensus is this class isn't as strong as previous years, and they'd likely be able to find one later.

The Panthers could also potentially trade, since they aren't scheduled to pick again until early Saturday afternoon (late in the fourth round in the 137th overall spot). But again, that's likely dependent on the playeers they've targeted not being on the board.

It sounds like a daunting task, and they could leave the weekend with a significant question mark (though there are a few veteran quarterbacks available if they wanted to trade for one, and a few starting-caliber left tackles including Duane Brown and Eric Fisher).

But they're able to enter the weekend with just the two big questions after an aggressive offseason in which they stabilized some key areas of the roster.

The moves were highlighted by a three-year extension for wide receiver DJ Moore, and bringing back free-agent cornerback Donte Jackson, keeping the core of the 2018 draft class in place for the future. When you say you want to build a strong foundation, drafting and developing your own is the first step. Keeping Moore in particular, at a time when the receiver market has produced some extravagant contracts, was essential.

Knowing they needed to bolster an offensive line that started 13 different combinations in 17 games last year, they signed guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman early in free agency.

They replaced some pieces on defense with productive veterans (defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, safety Xavier Woods), and upgraded their special teams units by signing All-Decade punter Johnny Hekker and extending kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Of course, they still need to check off those first two boxes, and have hours to decide which one they're going to prioritize.

The clock's ticking.

Stay tuned.

Behind the scenes in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft

View behind the scenes photos of the 2022 NFL Draft stage in Las Vegas.

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
1 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
2 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
3 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
4 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
5 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
6 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
7 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
8 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
9 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
10 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
11 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
12 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
13 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
14 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
15 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
16 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
17 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
18 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
19 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
20 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
21 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
22 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
23 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
24 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
25 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
26 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
27 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
28 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
29 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
30 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
31 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
32 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
33 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
34 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
35 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
36 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
37 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
38 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
39 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
40 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
41 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
42 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
43 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
44 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
45 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
46 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
47 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
48 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
49 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
50 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
51 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
52 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas
53 / 53

NFL Draft setup in Las Vegas

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

news

2022 Draft Day 1 transcripts

Read what Ickey Ekwonu, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer said to the media on Thursday night.

news

Ickey Ekwonu is a coach's "dream come true"

Those who have coached the new Panthers tackle, and those who will, marvel at his tenacity and talent.

news

Social media reacts to Ickey Ekwonu selection

See what the media and fans posted about the Ekwonu pick.

news

Get to know Ickey Ekwonu

The Charlotte native has a big personality on and off the field.

news

Panthers select N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu in first round of draft

The Charlotte native was a first team All-American in 2021 at N.C. State.

news

Jaycee Horn working his way back

The 2021 first-round pick is happy to be back in his happy place — in the stadium getting ready for a new season.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Carolina currently has six picks in 2022, beginning with the sixth overall pick.

news

David Tepper wants to win, but committed to continuing to "build the foundation"

The Panthers owner talked to reporters Wednesday, and stressed the long view of creating a winning culture.

news

Draft Debate: Why trading back makes sense for the Panthers

While they'd consider staying put and taking an elite prospect, a shortage of picks could force them to consider moving around the draft board.

news

Panthers entering draft with options "open"

GM Scott Fitterer did not break news, talking about the needs at quarterback and tackle entering the weekend.

Advertising