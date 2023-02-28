A look at quarterback situations across the NFC South

The Tom Brady era ended with his latest retirement in February, leaving the Buccaneers with plenty of questions to answer under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Licht sounded quite confident in 2021 second-round quarterback selection Kyle Trask, the former Florida quarterback who hasn't started a game in Tampa Bay while sitting behind Brady.

"We're very excited about Kyle, very excited about him getting the opportunity to be the starter. Would be very comfortable with that," Licht said. "Excited – used that word already – but really am for him to get a chance to be with the starters in an offseason, starters in training camp, starters in preseason, which he's never done.

"He was a successful quarterback in the SEC; I mean, wildly successful. We took him in the second round for a reason. We didn't take him in the second round just to be a third-string quarterback. Now, it has yet to be seen what he turns out to be, but we're confident that it's going to be very good."

While his language about Trask sounded sure, Licht also insisted there would be a competition for his role. At the moment, Trask is the only quarterback on the Bucs' roster, but the starting role isn't going to be handed to him, Licht said.

"You have to give everybody competition," Licht said. "He's the only quarterback on our roster right now. I'm just saying if he were the starter, or if he was the only option that we had right now, we'd be very, very excited about going forward with him. He's going to get the opportunity – no matter who we bring in – to be the starter."

Bowles said that while the Bucs are aware of their salary cap situation – they're projected to be $56 million over the cap, the worst situation in the league per OverTheCap – they have long- and short-term plans that include adding more quarterbacks for Trask to compete with.

Tampa Bay will pick 19th in this year's draft.

"It's going to be (a) competition at every spot," Bowles said. "That's going to be every year. As long as we've been coaching, there's going to be competition. But we'll look at everybody.