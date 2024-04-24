Austin Corbett's move to center has seemed "inevitable"

Corbett can laugh easily about it now, partially because after the ordeal that was 2023, things can only get better. He suffered a torn ACL in January in the final game of the 2022 season, then rehabbed his way back to the lineup before getting hit in the same left knee and tearing the MCL in November. (It's worth noting that he didn't miss a snap after the injury in the Dallas game since he was hesitant to come out after such a long comeback.)

But this new assignment is no joke, not some afterthought since being able to communicate the line calls and operate in tandem with his quarterback makes it imperative to get right.

And when you begin thinking about Corbett at center, it's probably helpful to realize that for Young, he quickly became a trusted partner in this process, even when he wasn't playing the position.

The Panthers quarterback said he was "super-excited" about having Corbett directly in front of him, based on the trust that was developed in so many meetings last season, and the fact that Corbett was always such an effective communicator.

"He obviously wasn't healthy for a lot of the year, but he was so engaged and so into it," Young said. "If you weren't here and didn't know everything that had happened, you'd never know that he wasn't playing. He was taking some of the most thorough notes I've ever seen. In every single protection meeting we had, he was talking the most, even the times when he wasn't even in the game.