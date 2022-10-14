Baker Mayfield could be active, PJ Walker to start

So with reports circulating this week that he'd miss two to six weeks with an ankle injury, Mayfield might not miss much time, if any.
The Panthers listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, but that's a step up from what it appeared earlier in the week.
Mayfield was on the practice field Friday without a walking boot and did some running and throwing on the side. He also did a little dance in front of reporters during the period of practice open to the media, and had a smile on his face throughout the day.
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker (2-0 as a starter here) would still start Sunday's game against the Rams, but Mayfield could be active as the backup. Mayfield was getting another MRI today to determine the amount of progress he's made.
"The strength staff took him through a very intense workout," Wilks said of Mayfield. "Good movement, change of directions, trying to put some pressure on his foot and ankle. Threw the ball well, sprinting out right and left.
"He's a very tough guy, very tough, mentally tough as well. We're just going to wait and see the final report coming back from the MRI."
The Panthers could still elevate practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason as well, to give them more insurance at the position.
