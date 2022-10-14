Baker Mayfield could be active, PJ Walker to start

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker (2-0 as a starter here) would still start Sunday's game against the Rams, but Mayfield could be active as the backup. Mayfield was getting another MRI today to determine the amount of progress he's made.

"The strength staff took him through a very intense workout," Wilks said of Mayfield. "Good movement, change of directions, trying to put some pressure on his foot and ankle. Threw the ball well, sprinting out right and left.

"He's a very tough guy, very tough, mentally tough as well. We're just going to wait and see the final report coming back from the MRI."