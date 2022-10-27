Baker Mayfield playing his part, though it's a new one

Mayfield missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury suffered during the loss to the 49ers. He's well enough to be active (he's no longer on the injury report at all), but before he was hurt, he was playing poorly, and he understands that's part of this equation too.

In the first five games of the season, he completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. The Panthers were last in the league in passing offense and third down percentage when he left (they still are, for the record), and his 71.9 passer rating is 33rd in the league among qualified passers. (Walker hasn't hit that chart yet with his 104.1 rating, since he doesn't have enough attempts to qualify for those rankings).

That's part of the reason Mayfield gets it, and knows now isn't the time to rock the boat or campaign to get his old job back. So he's taking a team-centric approach (and he also appears to enjoy the fact that people expect him to do something else).

"It's just one of those new things, that you have to roll with the punches," Mayfield said. "It's not my plan, obviously, like I said. I'm a competitor. But rolling with the punches and helping this team in any way I can. I came here to win, and if my role is to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out from the scout team stuff, I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it with everything I can. That's just the way I am. So I understand that, and I'm going to roll with it."