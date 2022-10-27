Baker Mayfield playing his part, though it's a new one

Oct 27, 2022 at 05:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield's not going to lie. But he's not going to pitch a fit about it, either.

The Panthers' opening-week starting quarterback, now the backup to PJ Walker, admitted he'd rather be returning to his former job. He also acknowledged that he understood leaving Walker in place after how he played in last week's win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

"Obviously, I want to play. I'm a competitor. We all want to play. That's the nature of this business; that's the nature of playing sports," Mayfield said Thursday. "My role right now is to help us win any way I can, and that's practicing and helping out in QB room, and doing scout team stuff and trying to get under their skin on defense. I'm enjoying what I'm doing right now.

"Obviously, I'd like to be out there, but PJ played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play. So I'll do whatever I can to help this team win."

Related Links

Mayfield missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury suffered during the loss to the 49ers. He's well enough to be active (he's no longer on the injury report at all), but before he was hurt, he was playing poorly, and he understands that's part of this equation too.

In the first five games of the season, he completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. The Panthers were last in the league in passing offense and third down percentage when he left (they still are, for the record), and his 71.9 passer rating is 33rd in the league among qualified passers. (Walker hasn't hit that chart yet with his 104.1 rating, since he doesn't have enough attempts to qualify for those rankings).

That's part of the reason Mayfield gets it, and knows now isn't the time to rock the boat or campaign to get his old job back. So he's taking a team-centric approach (and he also appears to enjoy the fact that people expect him to do something else).

"It's just one of those new things, that you have to roll with the punches," Mayfield said. "It's not my plan, obviously, like I said. I'm a competitor. But rolling with the punches and helping this team in any way I can. I came here to win, and if my role is to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out from the scout team stuff, I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it with everything I can. That's just the way I am. So I understand that, and I'm going to roll with it."

Teammates and coaches have been impressed with his demeanor now, saying it's not that much different than what they've learned about the former No. 1 overall pick since he arrived in July.

Wide receiver DJ Moore said Mayfield's handling things "pretty good."

"To go from that (starting)? Yeah, it probably is tough," Moore said. "But at the same time, you know the business, and you know what we signed up for at the end of the day. He was the starter, but he's the backup now, so he's going to motivate PJ in the best way he can."

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said Thursday he hadn't seen a change either.

"Baker's Baker, man," McAdoo said. "He has no shortage of confidence, he's played a lot of football in this league, and I don't see anything different from him. He's helping out any way that he can."

It's admittedly a strange situation, but nothing about the Panthers' season so far could be described as normal.

So yes, Mayfield is three months removed from competing for (and winning) the starting job against Sam Darnold.

But when that happened, former head coach Matt Rhule, running back Christian McCaffrey, and Robbie Anderson were all still here. Mayfield's seen some things himself (he used to work in Cleveland, and referenced the fact he walked into a place that was 1-31 the two years before he arrived in 2018), but the events of the last few weeks around here have been a lot to take in, no matter anyone's context.

That might be part of the reason he was so willing to play along at the moment, because it's hard to compare to things that happened three weeks ago, much less three months ago, and he said he's been impressed with the way his teammates and interim coach Steve Wilks have handled things.

"I mean, I think everybody has hit on it a lot, how everybody in this locker room has handled all this change and the adversity that's been brought upon us," Mayfield said. "It's been handled extremely well; I'll say that. Proud of this group, proud of everybody in here. Especially last week, when you go through a game plan all week, have Christian involved the whole time, and see a guy that's put so much into this place to not be a part of it anymore on a Friday. To bounce back and play like that on Sunday, that's pretty cool.

"So this is a resilient group. And coach Wilks has done nothing short of a fantastic job so far. He's got this group playing with their hair on fire and passionate and believing in themselves, and that's great for everybody."

Baker Mayfield

Of course, it's an unusual spot for Mayfield to be in, and he recognizes that. Asked if it felt inevitable that he might get another shot this year, whether by injury or another change, he shook his head and said, "I'm not going to put that into the universe at all."

He also made it clear he wouldn't ask for a trade (ignoring the fact that there's probably not much of a market for him at the moment), sounding sincere about wanting to stay and see this out and being ready to play whatever role he might have.

"I trust the opinions in this building. They see the work I put in constantly. I just want this team to win; that's just who I am," Mayfield said. "I want to be here. I've spent enough time with these guys; I want to be here. If that's out of my control, it's out of my control. Just roll with the punches."

Week 8 | Thursday practice photos | 10/27

View latest photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Falcons this Sunday.

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
1 / 154

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
2 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
3 / 154

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-060
4 / 154
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
5 / 154

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-088
6 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
7 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
8 / 154

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-075
9 / 154
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
10 / 154

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
11 / 154

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-025
12 / 154
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu S - 25 - Xavier Woods
13 / 154

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-095
14 / 154
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
15 / 154

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
16 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-171
17 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-120
18 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-100
19 / 154
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
20 / 154

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-096
21 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
22 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
23 / 154

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
24 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-038
25 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-077
26 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-094
27 / 154
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
28 / 154

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
29 / 154

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
30 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

T - 70 - Brady Christensen
31 / 154

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-082
32 / 154
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
33 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-134
34 / 154
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
35 / 154

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
36 / 154

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
37 / 154

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-093
38 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-136
39 / 154
S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
40 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-097
41 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-115
42 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
43 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-037
44 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-159
45 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-099
46 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-007
47 / 154
DE - 90 - Amare Barno LB - 91 - Delontae Scott
48 / 154

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

LB - 91 - Delontae Scott

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
49 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-063
50 / 154
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
51 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
52 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
53 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-137
54 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-119
55 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-131
56 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-028
57 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-166
58 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-032
59 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-164
60 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-112
61 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-101
62 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-010
63 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-078
64 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-079
65 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-148
66 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-014
67 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-091
68 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-080
69 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-163
70 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-162
71 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-178
72 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-117
73 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-054
74 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-156
75 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-130
76 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-175
77 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-114
78 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-113
79 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-018
80 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-065
81 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
82 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
83 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-165
84 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-147
85 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-177
86 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-031
87 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-067
88 / 154
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
89 / 154

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
90 / 154

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
91 / 154

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
92 / 154

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-106
93 / 154
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
94 / 154

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-033
95 / 154
G - 64 - Cade Mays
96 / 154

G - 64 - Cade Mays

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
97 / 154

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-034
98 / 154
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
99 / 154

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-085
100 / 154
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
101 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
102 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-172
103 / 154
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
104 / 154

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-041
105 / 154
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
106 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
107 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
108 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-071
109 / 154
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton S - 42 - Sam Franklin
110 / 154

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
111 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-044
112 / 154
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman DE - 53 - Brian Burns
113 / 154

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
114 / 154

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-149
115 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-155
116 / 154
S - 27 - Marquise Blair
117 / 154

S - 27 - Marquise Blair

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
118 / 154

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
119 / 154

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-160
120 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-064
121 / 154
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
122 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
123 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
124 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-059
125 / 154
S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
126 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-104
127 / 154
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
128 / 154

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-084
129 / 154
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
130 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-139
131 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
132 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
133 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
134 / 154

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
135 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
136 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten
137 / 154

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

CB - 36 - Gavin Heslop
138 / 154

CB - 36 - Gavin Heslop

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
139 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
140 / 154

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-053
141 / 154
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
142 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
143 / 154

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-026
144 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-066
145 / 154
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
146 / 154

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

QB - 16 - Jacob Eason
147 / 154

QB - 16 - Jacob Eason

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 11 - P.J. Walker QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
148 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
149 / 154

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-135
150 / 154
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
151 / 154

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
152 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro
153 / 154

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-039
154 / 154
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers cornerbacks ready to fill in, if needed

Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes have watched their snap counts rise in past few weeks as Carolina's starters deal with injuries.

news

Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

Two players who were out sick Wednesday were back, and several key players are trending in the right direction heading into this week's game against the Falcons.

news

PJ Walker getting used to his new normal

With Baker Mayfield back on the field as his backup this week, Walker is handling his newfound popularity as he has other turns in his career — matter-of-factly.

news

Bradley Bozeman waited for chance, now it's his job

While Bozeman's life has been full of change since moving to Charlotte, the fight for a starting job at center wasn't new to him.

news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard held out

The Panthers could have to adjust in the backfield yet again, and three players were held out with illnesses as they began preparations for the Falcons.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

The Panthers game against the Falcons will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.

news

Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Carolina looks to build on momentum with a rivalry game at Atlanta.

news

My View: A different energy in win over Tampa Bay

Taking a look at how the shots of the Panthers dominant win over the Buccaneers came together, from the photographers' perspective.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What just happened here?

After a stunning win over the Buccaneers Sunday, people aren't quite sure what to make of the Panthers. And honestly, after the last two weeks, it's a lot to take in.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

Carolina travels to face the Falcons in another NFC South matchup in Week 8.

news

Panthers place Henry Anderson on NFI, sign two players

The Panthers added some depth on the offensive line and in the secondary, among a handful of roster moves Tuesday.

Advertising