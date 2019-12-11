Before and After: Madden 20 updated several Panthers face scans and they're SPOT-ON

Dec 11, 2019 at 02:50 PM

Behind the scenes as Panthers get Madden face scans

Take a look at the set up inside Bank of America Stadium as a handful of players got updated face scans for the Madden video game.

Greg Olsen's Madden likeness got A LOT of attention this summer.

But he's not the only Panther that needed a serious digital representation upgrade in the popular video game.

Linebacker Shaq Thomson, guard Trai Turner, safety Tre Boston and tight end Ian Thomas also partook in the face-scanning process back in August, and their new looks just went live.

Olsen's new look went live last month.

Gotta say, these are spot-on. You be the judge.

shaq_madden
Shaq Thompson
turner_madden
Trai Turner
boston_madden
Tre Boston
ian_madden
Ian Thomas

