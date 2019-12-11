Before and After: Madden 20 updated several Panthers face scans and they're SPOT-ON

Take a look at the set up inside Bank of America Stadium as a handful of players got updated face scans for the Madden video game.
Greg Olsen's Madden likeness got A LOT of attention this summer.
But he's not the only Panther that needed a serious digital representation upgrade in the popular video game.
Linebacker Shaq Thomson, guard Trai Turner, safety Tre Boston and tight end Ian Thomas also partook in the face-scanning process back in August, and their new looks just went live.
Olsen's new look went live last month.
Gotta say, these are spot-on. You be the judge.