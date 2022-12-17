Brandon Smith placed on injured reserve

The team placed the rookie linebacker on injured reserve Saturday, which will knock him out for at least the next four weeks.
Smith suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Seahawks and was in a walking boot and on crutches in the locker room this week.
The fourth-round pick from Penn State had grown into a regular on special teams and was beginning to play more snaps on defense.
He played in 12 games this year with one start and had five tackles and three special teams tackles.
The Panthers didn't make a corresponding roster move and now have 51 on the active roster after this week's release of defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.
